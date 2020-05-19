Pauls Moss plan to be approved

The fresh proposals for the redevelopment of Pauls Moss in Whitchurch are identical to the scheme approved by Shropshire Council’s North Planning Committee in October.

That decision is currently subject to a judicial review brought by Paula Fraser of the Save Pauls Moss campaign group, with a hearing scheduled for June 11.

Critics say the committee’s approval of the scheme – which has less open space than planning policy usually requires – amounts to discrimination of the future residents of the development due to their expected age and care needs.

Despite this, the scheme has again been recommended for approval by planning officers and will be considered by the committee again next week.

The application by Wrekin Housing Group proposes the transformation of the historic Pauls Moss House into a community hub, as well as the construction of a medical centre, cafe and supported living complex.

A report by planning officer Philip Mullineux says: “The current application is a resubmission of this previous approved application, which is currently subject to judicial review proceedings.

“Councillors are advised not to treat the previous application as a material consideration in favour of the grant of planning permission in the determination of the current application.”

Mr Mullineux recommends the committee delegate approval to the council’s planning service manager.

His report adds: “It ought to be noted that the ongoing judicial review suggested that there was some disadvantage/discrimination towards the prospective residents.

“However, to the contrary, officers have worked with the applicant to secure the best possible design and open space provision.

“Through this engagement, officers are satisfied that an acceptable scheme has been arrived at – this being acceptable irrespective of whether this was for those in extra care or for the public at large.”

Initial plans to demolish Pauls Moss House were rejected by the planning committee in June last year.