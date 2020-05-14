Menu

Motor firm sponsors village school kits

By Rob Smith | Whitchurch

One village primary school has a new football kit thanks to a motor company.

Tilstock Motors sponsored Tilstock Church of England Primary & Nursery's new football kit.

It means the new kit bears the name of the company.

The school's executive headteacher Rowena Kaminski said: "This is a superb example of how our community and school is working together and supporting each other, for our children’s education.

"Competitive sports and team-work is such a fundamental element of the curriculum, enabling our children to understand the importance of determination, perseverance and commitment in order to achieve their goals.

"The new kit has given our children a real boost and they are very proud to wear it."

