Nine-year-old Maddie's brave shave for the NHS

Maddie Scott, who lives just outside the north Shropshire town, had originally planned to raise £2,000 for NHS charities to help them fight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she reached her goal of £2,000 in just three days and so her family said she is carrying on to see how far she can go – the total currently stands at just over £2,700.

Madison Scott Brave Shave

Maddie said in a video on her GoFundMe page: "I had this crazy idea that I was going to shave my head for charity.

"If we get £2,000 for the NHS charities I will do it. Because coronavirus is taking over and we don't want it to. I will do a live video when we reach the target."

Around 180 people have donated in just a week. To add to Maddie's total, visit www.gofundme.com/f/madison-scotts-brave-shave