Advertising
Nine-year-old Maddie's brave shave for the NHS
A nine-year-old girl from Whitchurch is planning on shaving her head when she reaches her target fundraising amount for the NHS.
Maddie Scott, who lives just outside the north Shropshire town, had originally planned to raise £2,000 for NHS charities to help them fight during the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, she reached her goal of £2,000 in just three days and so her family said she is carrying on to see how far she can go – the total currently stands at just over £2,700.
Maddie said in a video on her GoFundMe page: "I had this crazy idea that I was going to shave my head for charity.
"If we get £2,000 for the NHS charities I will do it. Because coronavirus is taking over and we don't want it to. I will do a live video when we reach the target."
Around 180 people have donated in just a week. To add to Maddie's total, visit www.gofundme.com/f/madison-scotts-brave-shave
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.