Nine-year-old Maddie's brave shave for the NHS

By Charlotte Bentley | Whitchurch | News | Published:

A nine-year-old girl from Whitchurch is planning on shaving her head when she reaches her target fundraising amount for the NHS.

Madison Scott

Maddie Scott, who lives just outside the north Shropshire town, had originally planned to raise £2,000 for NHS charities to help them fight during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she reached her goal of £2,000 in just three days and so her family said she is carrying on to see how far she can go – the total currently stands at just over £2,700.

Madison Scott Brave Shave

Maddie said in a video on her GoFundMe page: "I had this crazy idea that I was going to shave my head for charity.

"If we get £2,000 for the NHS charities I will do it. Because coronavirus is taking over and we don't want it to. I will do a live video when we reach the target."

Around 180 people have donated in just a week. To add to Maddie's total, visit www.gofundme.com/f/madison-scotts-brave-shave

Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

