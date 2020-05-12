Whitchurch sports facility scores funding for new shed

The Queensway Playing Fields Association has secured the grant and plans will be made for it after lockdown is eased.

Queensway Park has a football pitch, play equipment as well as a fishing and nature reserve.

Barry Hale, from the association, said: "During this time of lockdown we have closed the park at Queensway to help with isolation, but not all is doom and gloom.

"The Queensway Playing Fields Association have been awarded a grant so we can purchase a new equipment storage shed.

"Once the lockdown is eased and the committee can meet to discuss the final preparations of the design then the new shed will be installed."