Woman, 22, arrested as drugs and knives found at Whitchurch property

Police raided an address in High Street and found wraps of Class A and class B drugs.

Officers carried out the raid after information suggested that the property was linked to county lines drug dealing.

A 22 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Wraps of drugs and phones found at the address

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “We will not stop in our commitment to tackle county lines drug dealing in towns across the county and continue to have a team dedicated to gathering intelligence and information.

"Where we have enough evidence to apply to the courts for a warrant, we will continue to do so, even during these uncertain times.

“We know drugs cause misery and will continue to do all we can to make sure we stem the supply in our local communities and help make our towns safer.”