Whitchurch neighbours win £1,000 each on postcode lottery

The neighbours netted the windfall when SY13 2NA was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on April 3.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes. He said: “Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Sightsavers which has received over £3.9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The organisation prevents sight loss and avoidable blindness in more than 30 countries and works with local communities to support people who need it most.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.