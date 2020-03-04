Menu

Fresh appeal for missing Whitchurch man, 62

By Charlotte Bentley | Whitchurch | News | Published:

Police have issued a fresh appeal for a missing man from Whitchurch, who was last seen in February.

Michael Chaplin

Michael Chaplin was reported missing on February 15 and was last believed to be in the area of Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Trevor, Llangollen.

North Wales Police said the 62 year-old was possibly wearing orange running shoes, black jogging bottoms and a grey waterproof jacket.

He is 5ft 7ins, with short brown hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or via their live support service at north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference number Y022326.

