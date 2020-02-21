Concerns growing for Whitchurch man missing for nearly a week

Michael Chaplin was last seen in the vicinity of Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

He is described as a 5ft 7ins-tall white male, of slim build with short brown hair.

He may have been wearing orange running shoes, black jogging bottoms and a grey waterproof jacket, say police.

His Black VW Golf TDI was located at the car park at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and may have been parked at the location between 7am and 7.45am on Saturday, February 15.

North Wales Police have conducted extensive searches of the local area assisted by North East Wales Search and Rescue Team (NEWSAR) but officers say they are seeking new information to assist in locating the man at the earliest opportunity.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference Y022326 or go to the North Wales Police Web Chat service via the North Wales Police website.