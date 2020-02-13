Porcelain and precious stones prove popular at Shropshire auction

Trevanion and Dean, based in Whitchurch, kicked off its first sale of the year last weekend where an 18th century Chinese porcelain dragon charger plate sold for £4,400.

The charger plate generated a lot of interest as it caught the eye of some of the country's leading Asian art collectors as well as international bidders.

Ashley Jones, auctioneer and Asian art specialist, said: "I knew that this charger was special when I first saw it.

"Of course, you have to be cautious with pieces like this, as fakes can be of a brilliant quality themselves - but everything about this charger was right.

Christina Trevanion with the Art Deco jewellery

"The decoration is exquisite, with such an unusual combination of colourways that you don’t see on the market too often. That, combined with its remarkable condition, is what generated such an incredible influx of interest."

Another charger of the same period, decorated with a lotus and birds, sold for £2,200, as well as a porcelain Ge-Ware craquelure brush pot or 'bitong' which sold for £800.

"The prices achieved in this month’s auction reinforce my view that marked imperial pieces command the highest prices in the current market for both UK and overseas buyers," Ashley said.

Other items in the sale were an Art Deco style diamond and sapphire brooch selling for £3,600 and a sapphire and diamond necklace, which sold for £3,200.

Paul Martin, of Flog It! and Trust Me, I'm a Dealer, was also in attendance at the auction on Saturday, while he was filming a new project.