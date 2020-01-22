Shropshire man's body found in slurry pit, inquest told

The team looking for 90-year-old John Charles Barnett began probing the pit after his mobility scooter was found nearby.

At a hearing in Ruthin, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mr Barnett, of Hully Farm, Tybroughton, Whitchurch, was last seen at 6.25pm on January 2.

Later that evening, a former employee of his became concerned when he saw there was no light on at his the house, and he found the mobility scooter near the slurry pit.

The underwater search team found Mr Barnett, who was known as Charlie, fully submerged.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jonathan Metcalf gave the provisional cause of death as “immersion in slurry”.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on a date to be fixed.