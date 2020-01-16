Advertising
Five loose horses corralled by police near Whitchurch
An adventurous quintet of horses that got loose and wandered away from their home near Whitchurch have been safely returned home by police.
The horses went missing from a field in Coton earlier today but were quickly rounded up and escorted home by officers.
The North Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team shared advice for owners to stop their animals getting loose.
A Twitter statement said: "Please make sure if you own horses that your fences are secure and well maintained for the safety of the horses and the public!"
