Woman died after being hit by car in Tesco car park in Whitchurch

Josephine Patricia Hamill was struck by the vehicle as she made her way back to her car after shopping at Tesco in Whitchurch on June 13 of this year.

The 86-year-old fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious, receiving first aid from store staff and passers-by until the emergency services arrived.

The inquest into Ms Hamill’s death heard statements from two witnesses as well as an extract from the police interview of Rukiya Bernard, the driver of the car.

Witnesses described how Ms Hamill appeared behind the car having walked between other vehicles. One said: “I don’t think the driver could have avoided the pedestrian.”

Ms Hamill, of Churton Drive, Whitchurch, was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital where she died of a brain injury the following day.

Senior coroner John Ellery recorded that she died as a result of a road traffic collision.