Abandoned car blocks Whitchurch road junction

The red Suzuki was left on the junction between the B5395 and Tilstock Road in Whitchurch, near Whitchurch Rugby Club, late this morning.

Police who attended directed traffic around the car while they worked to locate the driver and move it.

They tweeted: "If your vehicle breaks down in the middle of a junction please be mindful of other road users and the danger of others. Don't leave it unattended and leave the scene. Call 101 and report it. #beroadsafe"