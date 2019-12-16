Inspirational councillor Paul overcomes dyslexia to win award

Councillor Paul Wynn struggled with dyslexia throughout his school life and has recently been hailed the Adult Star at the Shropshire Dyslexia Awards.

The 62 year-old said that new technology has helped him in his working life, but nothing has helped him more than the support of his wife, Jan.

Having been nominated for the award by fellow county councillor Joyce Barrow, Paul's achievements were celebrated at the awards in November.

He said: "I am of an age that there was no such thing as dyslexia when I was at school. Then when I turned 16, the word came about. I kept it quiet for about 47 years, I did not tell anyone.

"Eighteen years ago I was asked to run for district council and still kept it quiet. Ten or 11 years ago I stood for Shropshire Council and I was successful there and still did not tell anybody."

Paul has worked on his family farm in the Whitchurch area, which he now runs, for most of his life, and said that sport has helped him in his darkest times.

"Sport helped me through my life – it played a big part. It gave me the confidence to become a councillor," he said.

"My wife, Jan, has been my stalwart really. She is a speed reader and can read pages and pages in seconds. She has helped me so much. We met when I was 16, and I am 62 now.

"I am quite happy now, I have got over it and with new technology which has changed my life I can dictate into my iPad – it has absolutely helped me progress in work and things like sending emails.

"I won the Adult Star Award for becoming a councillor really and dealing with problems of dyslexia. I am proud to have received the award now that the stigma is away from it."