Firefighter wo saved child's life named Whitchurch’s Citizen of the Year

Keith Robinson has been a firefighter for nearly 37 years and has been rewarded with the prestigious title after his wife nominated him.

In August this year, Keith, 54, and his family and friends were in Birmingham Airport’s duty free lounge about to head to their flight gate, when he heard a commotion and found a young child who had stopped breathing.

Keith, who has vital first-aid skills, was called over to the scene by his wife and said he got there just at the right time.

Commotion

“We were in the duty free area and the men were in Wetherspoons when our flight was going to be called so we headed to the gate,” said Keith.

“I heard a lot of commotion and my wife was shouting my name. So I ran over and there was a couple with a baby, the child must have been only a couple of years old, and had stopped breathing and they said he was choking. So I just took him off the parents, held him over my arm and patted his back.

“He started to come around and apparently he had been lying on his back drinking water and it had gone down the wrong way.”

Keith’s wife posted the impressive story on Facebook and people in Whitchurch then nominated him for Citizen of the Year, which means he will have the honour of switching on the Christmas lights.