Horse rescued from ditch near Whitchurch

By Aimee Jones | Whitchurch | News | Published:

A horse had to be rescued after it got stuck in a water filled ditch near Whitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Whitchurch and Wellington were called to an animal rescue at Old Woodhouses, Broughall, at 12.20pm on Saturday.

A vet and farmer were also on hand to free the horse who was stuck in a ditch.

Firefighters used a light portable pump to stem the flow of water in the ditch, along with specialist animal equipment, with assistance from a local farmer with a tractor to lift the horse free.

It took about two hours to rescue the animal.

