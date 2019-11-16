Horse rescued from ditch near Whitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Whitchurch and Wellington were called to an animal rescue at Old Woodhouses, Broughall, at 12.20pm on Saturday.

A vet and farmer were also on hand to free the horse who was stuck in a ditch.

Firefighters used a light portable pump to stem the flow of water in the ditch, along with specialist animal equipment, with assistance from a local farmer with a tractor to lift the horse free.

It took about two hours to rescue the animal.