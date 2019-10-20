Menu

Casualty cut free after Whitchurch A41 crash

By Sue Austin | Whitchurch | News | Published:

Firefighters had to cut a casualty from a vehicle after a crash on the Whitchurch bypass.

The accident happened on the A41 near to the junction for Alderford Lake just after 11pm on Saturday.

Emergency services say just one vehicle was involved.

Fire crews from the town and Prees were joined by the emergency tender from Wellington.

It took just under an hour to release the casualty who was cared for by paramedics.

Police closed the road for the rescue operation to take place.

No details of the casualty are known.

Motorists were diverted through Whitchurch.

