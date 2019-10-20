Casualty cut free after Whitchurch A41 crash

The accident happened on the A41 near to the junction for Alderford Lake just after 11pm on Saturday.

Emergency services say just one vehicle was involved.

Emergency services in attendance to RTC on A41 by Dearnford Lake. Road closures in place. Please plan your journey and allow travel time. @NorthShropCops @HWFire @OFFICIALWMAS — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) October 19, 2019

Fire crews from the town and Prees were joined by the emergency tender from Wellington.

It took just under an hour to release the casualty who was cared for by paramedics.

Police closed the road for the rescue operation to take place.

No details of the casualty are known.

Motorists were diverted through Whitchurch.