Family pay tribute to crash victim from Whitchurch area

North Wales Police have confirmed that the man killed in a crash on the A525 Whitchurch Road in Bangor on Dee in the early hours of Wednesday, October 2, was 53-year-old Nicholas Done, who was from the Whitchurch area.

In a tribute, his family thanked those who had tried to help Mr Done after the crash.

They said: “We are all truly devastated by Nick’s loss. He was a very hard working man and a much loved son, brother, father and grandfather. He will be missed dearly by all of his family and friends and will live on in our hearts. We would like to thank those people that stopped and tried and save Nick on that morning.”

“We ask for privacy as this difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing and officers have confirmed that the HGV that was being sought has now been traced.

A part of the A525 in Horseman’s Green was closed on Sunday morning from 9am for around 30 minutes to allow a forensic collision investigation unit to carry out a skid test at the scene of the collision.