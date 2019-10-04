Shropshire pond restored

The pond in the middle of Ash Parva near Whitchurch now has fish living in it, a bench for people to sit and enjoy the view and a new tree planted close by.

Last year a group of volunteers got together and decided that something had to be done to restore the area.

Mike Parker, one of those involved, said: "It had been dry for several years and had become a bit of an eye sore.

He said the group raised the sum of £1705, £1000.00 from they Twemlow's solar community fund, £250 from the Parish Council and £455 from local residents.

"A local contractor helped us to clean it out and we bought a waterproof liner for £1350."

He said a local developer paid for a new notice board which was put up next to the pond

"We have purchased some fish and planted the area with wild flowers and two seats have been donated by local residents in memory of their loved ones. Thanks should go to the volunteers who helped with the project."

especiallym Mike Parker and Paul Dutton who have done a lotof work on the project.

Paul Dutton chairman of the organising committee: "It's never been quite as good as this. With the good will of the residents we're glad we got the whole thing together."