Whitchurch lakeside hotel is given go-ahead

H. Bebbington & Son has been granted permission for the development at Alderford Lake. The plans also include an extension to an existing cafe and a new road layout.

Officers gave the reserved matters plans approval by delegated powers, after an outline planning application was approved previously.

Richard Dennison, planning officer, said in his report: “This is as reserved matters application for a mixed use development at Alderford Lake on the edge of the Whitchurch bypass following outline consent granted in September 2015.

“The proposed development consists of a block of four retail/business units; a hotel (36 bedroom); restaurant; extension to existing cafe; wooden holiday lodges (ten x two-bedroom); and a new internal road layout, car parking area and service/delivery area.

“Alderford Lake is currently used for outdoor recreation with walking, swimming, cycling and that there is one building used as a café with associated retail and a B&B which also has space for campers and caravanners.

“The application site area is 4.39 hectares and includes the existing café and part of the access road but not the car park or dwelling.

“The lake was formed following excavation of material to construct the Whitchurch Bypass.

“The café, house and lodge have all been erected under a previous consent, granted in 2005, for a variety of uses including function room, fishing lodge and exhibition hall, which remains extant.”

Mr Dennison added: “The proposed hotel will be located towards the north western corner of the lake.

“The hotel will provide three floors with the upper floor being incorporated into the hipped roof void with the provision of traditional dormer windows.

“The hotel will provide a total of 36 bedrooms. The ground floor will include a multi-functional gym/spa facing the lake with associated treatment rooms and changing rooms.

“The restaurant will be located towards the northern end of the lake with the main south elevation overlooking the lake and the northern elevation providing the main service area.”

Granting permission he said: “The principle for a mixed use is considered acceptable on this site given the existing use, the extant consent and the close proximity of the site to Whitchurch and the major road network.

“The proposed layout is in accordance with the original master plan, whilst the scale, design and appearance of the buildings will reflect this rural location and will not impact on the landscape character.”