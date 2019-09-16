Pair treated after two-car crash on A41

The crash happened on the a41 at Sandford shortly after 4pm yesterday.

Fire crews from Market Drayton, Wellington and Whitchurch attended along with an operations officer.

Fire crews attended the crash on the A41. Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

Market Drayton fire service tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 16.08 along with @SFRS_Whitchurch, @SFRS_Wellington and @SFRS_Mark_w to RTC on the A41 at Sandford. First aid provided to 2 persons for shock and whiplash, vehicles made safe."