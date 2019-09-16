Advertising
Pair treated after two-car crash on A41
Two people were treated for shock and whiplash after a two-car smash near Whitchurch.
The crash happened on the a41 at Sandford shortly after 4pm yesterday.
Fire crews from Market Drayton, Wellington and Whitchurch attended along with an operations officer.
Market Drayton fire service tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 16.08 along with @SFRS_Whitchurch, @SFRS_Wellington and @SFRS_Mark_w to RTC on the A41 at Sandford. First aid provided to 2 persons for shock and whiplash, vehicles made safe."
