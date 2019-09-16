Menu

Advertising

Pair treated after two-car crash on A41

By Nick Humphreys | Whitchurch | News | Published:

Two people were treated for shock and whiplash after a two-car smash near Whitchurch.

Fire crews attended the crash on the A41. Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

Fire crews attended the crash on the A41. Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

The crash happened on the a41 at Sandford shortly after 4pm yesterday.

Fire crews from Market Drayton, Wellington and Whitchurch attended along with an operations officer.

Fire crews attended the crash on the A41. Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

Market Drayton fire service tweeted: "Pump mobilised at 16.08 along with @SFRS_Whitchurch, @SFRS_Wellington and @SFRS_Mark_w to RTC on the A41 at Sandford. First aid provided to 2 persons for shock and whiplash, vehicles made safe."

Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs News Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News