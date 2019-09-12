Shropshire soprano leads concert supporting album release

Holly Teague, 24, returned from Paris earlier this year where she carried out a placement at a conservatoire.

Originally from Tilstock, near Whitchurch, she is now based in Birmingham and early next year she will release an album.

She said: "An audience of about 120 people arrived at St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury on Saturday, September 7, for my concert titled 'A Shropshire Lass', which was a programme of musical settings of the A.E. Housman poetry 'A Shropshire Lad' followed by selections from Faure's 'La Bonne Chanson' in celebration of my time in Paris this year.

"The Housman part of the programme is due to be recorded with accompanist Jonathan French in November of this year, for a CD of the same title which will be independently released in early 2020.

"The quintet was made up of local musicians Clare Horgan, Julia Hargreaves, Sarah and John Fairbank, Donna Teague and pianist Maria Giles."