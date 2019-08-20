Age UK in appeal for volunteers at Shropshire day centre

Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin is looking to recruit more helpers to support its day centre in Whitchurch.

The sessions take place every Tuesday and Thursday at Kingsway Court from 10am to 3pm.

Volunteers are needed to set up the room with tables and chairs, welcome members as they arrive, make and serve refreshments, wash up and tidy, chat to members and help with a variety of social activities such as talks, bingo, quizzes and day trips.

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK, Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation.

"Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.”

The charity operates 38 day centres throughout Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Volunteers are being sought to spare a few hours, one day a week.

To find out more, contact Tina Archer or Janice Williams on 01743 588 570.

Alternatively email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.

Training and support will be provided by Age UK and out of pocket expenses are paid.