Annual Tractor Run to take place in north Shropshire

The Bronington Tractor Run takes place on Sunday and will see up to 40 of them take to the roads in the north of the county.

One of the organisers, Mike Williams, said: "We've been doing the tractor run for about 26 years now," he said.

"It started off small and with a lot of these things, it kept getting bigger. We're expecting anywhere between 25 and 40 tractors to take part. It all depends on the weather on the day."

The route starts at Mill Lane Tractors in Bronington at about 10.15am before arriving at the Hanmer Arms, near Whitchurch, for lunch at about 2pm.

There will also be a stop at Sainsbury's in Whitchurch.

Mr Williams is asking drivers to be patient while the run, which is raising money for the Bronington Friendship Club (BFC), takes place.

"Of course some people get frustrated but a lot of people come out to see us go past, and they wave and smile which is nice to see.

"All of the money raised goes to the BFC which was formed in 1977 and benefits the senior citizens. The year culminates in a Christmas party at Welshampton Village Hall where there is a meal, a draw and entertainment."

Anyone wanting to take part can turn up at Mill Lane Tractors on the day.