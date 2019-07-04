Whitchurch cadet scoops top trip to South Africa

Cadet CSM Chlöe Edwards, 17, from Whitchurch, was selected from over 250 cadets throughout the UK to compete for the annual award, with the winners taking a trip of a lifetime to South Africa.

Chlöe, a student at Sir John Talbot’s school, joined the army cadets when she was 12, and has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to supporting the local community, school and cadet life.

Last year was also an excellent time for Chlöe as she was appointed as one of the Lord Lieutenant’s cadets for Shropshire and invited to represent the ACF in the VIP enclosure at Windsor Castle on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Last week she was invited to a a VIP lunch at the House of Lords before being given an exclusive tour and watching a live debate.

Accompanying Chlöe were her parents and the county BTEC officer, Lt Simon Protano who said: “I am extremely proud of Chlöe to become the first ever Shropshire ACF finalists and look forward to escorting more finalists from Shropshire in the years to come.”

Chlöe now has very little time to prepare for her two week expedition to South Africa.

She leaves for her South Africa expedition on Tuesday and said: “We will be looking at different cultures and taking part in conservation work during the trip."