Firefighters tackle agricultural vehicle fire in Whitchurch

Whitchurch | News | Published:

Firefighters tackled a two-hour blaze involving an agricultural vehicle in Whitchurch.

Two fire crews from Prees and Whitchurch were sent to Twemlows Farm Ash at about 4.46pm yesterday.

They used four breathing apparatus, foam and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

It took nearly two hours to put out the fire, and firefighters had made the area safe by 5.52pm.

Report by Olivia Meek

