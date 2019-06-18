Menu

Post office closed

By Sue Austin | Whitchurch | News | Published:

A Shropshire post office is shut after what has been described at an incident yesterday .

Whitchurch Post Office

The Post Office in Green End, Whitchurch closed during Monday morning.

Police have not issued a release on the closure but a post office staff member posted on the Friends of Whitchurch facebook page.

The statement said: "Due to the recent incident that happened this morning in our office, Whitchurch Post Office will be closed until further notice. Hopefully this will only be for a day or two. The nearest offices are Malpas and Prees. Thank you for your patience."

