Stepping out for heart screening charity

Lucy Jones, Paula Reynolds and Jo Thelwell became friends while playing for Whitchurch Ladies Rugby Union Football club.

Still friends they decided to join forces for the tough fundraiser on July 6.

Jo said the charity, which offers heart screening for young people and emotional and clinical support following a young, sudden death, was very important to her.

"In 2013 my late partner, Nathan Jenkins, passed away suddenly. He was only 41. He had shown no symptoms and was fit and healthy. His death was from SADS, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. "

"If the screening that CRY offer today had been available to Nathan as a youngster he may still be alive today. Because of this both our children are regularly tested for any changes within their heart. They were only 11 months and three years old at the time of losing their Daddy. This was devastating to all our family and friends, it is something we all have to carry through life, my children especially. "

Lucy, whose step father, David Pritchard, died from a pulmonary embolism, said: " I want to raise awareness and funds for CRY to help raise the profile of cardiac screening in the Young. I have heard of so many young physically fit school children, rugby players, rowers and runners who have died of SADS in Shropshire and further afield due to undiagnosed heart conditions. As a teacher and a mum of young children I want to see young hearts experience a full and happy life, not for it to end prematurely."

Jo said the trio had enjoyed many happy years playing rugby together and being an extended family and long term friends.

"In 2016 a splinter group of eight of us trekked non stop over the peaks, Seven of us completed 50K in just over 14 hours and Lucy amazingly completed a 100K Trek in 24 hours, all in the most horrendous weather conditions.

"On July 6 we have decided to put ourselves through the pain and dig deep to challenge ourselves again. We are hoping for stunning views through the beautiful Brecon Beacons but will experience challenging terrains as we take our route to the summit of Pen y Fan, the highest peak in southern Britain."

In the UK at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions every week .