Appeal over teenager missing from near Whitchurch

Arran McDonald, 16, has not been seen or heard from since being reported missing from Marchamley, on the evening of Sunday, June 9.

He is described as mixed race, of slim build, about 5ft 7in, with short dark brown wavy hair and a goatee beard.

At the time of his disappearance Arran was believed to be wearing grey shorts, white trainers, a white T-shirt with a logo, and a black waterproof jacket.

He has connections to Bishops Castle and Oxfordshire.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who sees him to come forward.

Anyone who has information about Arran's whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 679S of 9 June.