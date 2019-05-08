Menu

Two injured as lorry and car crash near Whitchurch

By Lucy Todman | Whitchurch | News | Published:

Two men were taken to hospital after a crash between a BMW and a lorry.

The accident took place on the A525 at Broughall, near Whitchurch, just after 9am on Tuesday.

A man in his 20s, who was driving the HGV was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 60s, was also injured in the crash, which caused significant damage to his car. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Present at the scene were firefighters from Whitchurch and one ambulance.

