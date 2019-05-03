Menu

Advertising

TV antiques experts raise £700 for Whitchurch hall repairs

By Aimee Jones | Whitchurch | News | Published:

Whitchurch auctioneers Trevanion and Dean helped to raise £700 for charity at an antiques valuation and coffee morning.

The BBC TV antiques expert Christina Trevanion and her business partner Aaron Dean held valuations during the event at St Margaret's Church Hall.

"It was a fantastic day and we saw some beautiful objects," Christina said.

"My favourite was a bronze chamberstick in the form of a dragon. It seemed very appropriate to see a dragon in Wales."

It was hosted in conjunction with the Wrexham National Trust Association (WNTA) and all money will go towards the restoration of the water system and fountains at Erddig.

WNTA committee member Pat Venner said: "We were delighted with the success of the coffee morning. The way Christina and Aaron dealt with the big crowds was marvellous.

"Over the years the association has raised many thousands of pounds for Erddig and the National Trust, and we will continue to do so."

Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News