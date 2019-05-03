TV antiques experts raise £700 for Whitchurch hall repairs

The BBC TV antiques expert Christina Trevanion and her business partner Aaron Dean held valuations during the event at St Margaret's Church Hall.

"It was a fantastic day and we saw some beautiful objects," Christina said.

"My favourite was a bronze chamberstick in the form of a dragon. It seemed very appropriate to see a dragon in Wales."

It was hosted in conjunction with the Wrexham National Trust Association (WNTA) and all money will go towards the restoration of the water system and fountains at Erddig.

WNTA committee member Pat Venner said: "We were delighted with the success of the coffee morning. The way Christina and Aaron dealt with the big crowds was marvellous.

"Over the years the association has raised many thousands of pounds for Erddig and the National Trust, and we will continue to do so."