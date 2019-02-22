Woman dies after crash involving two cars and a horse near Whitchurch

A collision between a BMW X3, a Daihatsu Sirion and a horse happened at 7.31pm on Tuesday on the A495 in Bronington near Whitchurch.

The woman, who was the passenger in the BMW car, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, but died during the early hours of this morning.

Sergeant Leigh Evans of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We send our condolences to the woman’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we are grateful to those witnesses who have contacted us so far.

"We continue to appeal for information and are keen on speaking to anybody who may have been travelling along the A495 and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101.