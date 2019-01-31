Final push to save Whitchurch Victorian building from development

Wrekin Housing Trust has submitted plans to build a medical centre and housing development in Whitchurch.

The Pauls Moss scheme proposes knocking down the original house built by Edward Philips Thompson in 1897.

But the community wants to save the building and incorporate it into the new development.

Zoe Cooper has submitted an application to Historic England to get Pauls Moss House assessed.

If successful, it could be granted listed building status which would restrict what could be done to it.

She said: "It just seems a huge shame to me that there were no plans put forward to incorporate the building.

"All through the consultations, it has been said that the GPs do not think Pauls Moss House is suitable for a health centre but there are so many different aspects of the plans.

"There are plans for social spaces and the house would be perfect for that. They want to include an art gallery, why can't they put it there?"

If the plans are given the go-ahead, the scheme will comprise 74 residential units, a health centre, pharmacy, central hub space of cafe and community rooms, and 85 car parking spaces.

The plans are supported by Whitchurch Patients Group who say healthcare facilities and specialist housing are “much-needed” in the town.

But nearly 200 people have written objection letters to Shropshire Council asking for the plans to be amended and to retain Pauls Moss House which was designed by the architects of the Cunard Building on the waterfront in Liverpool.

Zoe, who lives nearby in Pauls Moss Court, added: "It is a beautiful building with so many gorgeous architectural features. When you walk down Dodington, all of the listed buildings are quite plain apart from the black and white ones.

"Pauls Moss House isn't like that and is an important feature of the town. They're proposing to knock it down and replace it with these modern buildings which aren't even in keeping with the conservation area."

A number of other residents have also applied for listed building status and Historic England are expected to consider the application in the coming weeks.

Wayne Gethings, interim chief executive of Wrekin Housing Trust, said: "We are aware of the concern that some local residents have raised during the planning consultation about the existing building at Pauls Moss. During the initial meetings with our project partners we took into account the non-listed status of the whole site and opted to design a brand new state-of-the-art building fit to deliver 21st century healthcare and medical services to the people of Whitchurch and the surrounding areas.

"Ultimately we have taken this approach based on what we feel is the right thing for the local community and that was confirmed at the public meetings we held during 2018. We are continuing to work with all key stakeholders during the planning process to ensure that this project comes to fruition.”