Crews tackle fire at Whitchurch commercial property

It is believed the property caught fire due to an electrical fault which set fire to a linen cupboard on the ground floor of a kitchen area.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances, including the incident support unit, from Market Drayton, Prees, Tweedale and Whitchurch.

Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance at the address in Calverhall, after a property fire was reported just after 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet to put out the fire.

Market Drayton Fire Station tweeted the incident, posting: "Mobilised at 23:22 on Tuesday, along with @SFRS_Whitchuch and @PreesFire_SFRS with @SFRS_JimBarker in support to commercial property fire in #Calverhall.

"Fire in kitchen area, rapid assertive firefighting using eight BA prevented fire spread. #TeamWork #AllOneTeam."

Ventilation of the property also took place throughout the night, as well as investigations into how the blaze started.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were able to leave the address once the fire was out just after 2.20am.

No one is reported to be injured.