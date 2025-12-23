New plans lodged for 40 homes in Wem

The outline application is on a 2.33-hectare piece of land north of Soulton Road, near to Wem Cricket Club.

To the east are two small cul-de-sac developments (Round Meadow and Ash Grove) that total around 42 homes.

An outline planning application has been submitted for 40 homes on land off Soulton Road in Wem. Picture: Google

Representing the applicants, Nigel Thorns of Halls Land & Development Promotions said the scheme would sit within the parameters of the county’s development plan and National Planning Policy Framework, and would aim to:

Provide a sustainable form of development with a layout/design/materials which contribute to the character and setting of the town and respect the setting of the existing built development

Create a quality built development including positive frontages towards Soulton Road

Introduce a single access point onto Soulton Road to serve the site

Retain the hedge lines and trees around the boundary and provide open spaces to retain the rural feel of the approach into the town

Protect the amenity of the surrounding neighbouring properties.

Mr Thorns added that it is envisaged that the key points of the layout would include:

The creation of "positive frontages" towards Soulton Road

A single access point onto Soulton Road to serve the site

Retention of existing trees and hedge lines

Open spaces on the site frontage to retain the edge of centre character

Placing the dwellings to protect the amenity of the surrounding neighbouring properties.

Documents relating to transport, drainage, flood risk, trees, and biodiversity have been included as part of the application.

The consultation deadline for technical consultees to comment is January 12. Members of the public can also make representations, on Shropshire Council's online planning portal (reference 25/04502/OUT).