Car left on its side after crash near Wem
A car was left on its side after a rush hour crash near Wem.
By Paul Jenkins
Shropshire firefighters were called to the scene of the accident, in Palms Hill, near Wem, soon before 5pm on Monday. A car was on its side and partially blocking the road.
Crews helped the driver out of the car using a short extension ladder and stayed on the scene to make the vehicle electrically safe.
The fire service 'stop message' which indicates the scene is under control was received at 5.15pm.