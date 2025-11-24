North Shropshire library closed for safety after tile 'fell through the ceiling'

Shropshire Council have announced the temporary closure of Wem Library after a tile "fell through the ceiling".

The local authority said they are working with property owner to resolve the situation, with a view to reopening the library "as soon as possible".

Wem Library. Photo: Google

While the library remains closed, a ‘click & collect’ service will be available from the rear door of the library, where customers will be able to return items and collect those requested from other branches.

The ‘click & collect’ service will be open Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 12.30pm, Friday 2pm to 4pm, and Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Fines for overdue books have been temporarily suspended, and requests for books from other libraries will be free of charge.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of Wem Library.

"Unfortunately this unforeseen problem with the building has meant the library has been closed as a precautionary measure for health and safety reasons.

"Please be assured that this is being treated as an urgent matter, and the library will be reopened as soon as the issue has been resolved.”