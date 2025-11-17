Great crested newts scarper homeowner's plans for private tennis court

A homeowner's plan to build a domestic tennis court on a paddock at their home near Myddle has been thrown out on appeal.

The proposal was originally submitted to Shropshire Council last year, but the local authority rejected the scheme as an "unacceptable level of encroachment into the open countryside".

Disputing the decision, applicant Mr Stephens launched an appeal with the Government Planning Inspectorate.

Mr Stephens argued the court would provide "a valuable health and fitness facility that contributes to the well-being of occupiers and visitors" at a home that had poor public transport links to similar facilities.