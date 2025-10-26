Van driver arrested after woman 'seriously injured' in north Shropshire crash - police appeal for witnesses

Emergency services were called to the B5063 near Northwood, between Wem and Welshampton, at around 8pm on Friday (October 24) after reports of a collision.

Officers from West Mercia Police say the crash involved just one vehicle, a Ford Transit van, as it was leaving the Northwood area towards Welshampton.

The van left the road and collided with a brick wall, leaving the passenger - a woman in her 30s - seriously injured.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was uninjured and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the police said: "The single vehicle collision occurred just after 8pm on Friday night involving a Ford Transit van with the partial registration plate ‘EX65’ as it was leaving Northwood.

"The van left the road on the corner after the humpback bridge, beyond the Horse and Jockey pub and collided with a brick wall outside a property called ‘Brooklea’.

"The passenger suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment."

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the van before the collision, the collision itself, or may have captured it on dashcam or doorbell footage.

Those with information are asked to email PC Mark Hobden at mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 420i of 24 October.