Drainage ditch approved for 100-home scheme on the outskirts of Wem

Persimmon Homes, Northern Trust Limited, and the Harrison family were granted planning permission in July for the development on land west of Lowe Hill Road. It came after their outline plans got the green light following an appeal.

A drainage ditch has been approved as part of a scheme to build 100 homes on the edge of Wem. Picture: Permission Homes

Shropshire Council refused the original application in June 2020 due to landscape and visual harm issues, and the impact on local biodiversity. But planning inspector Martin Chandler said that, in support of the appeal, evidence was provided to overcome those matters.

Despite Wem Town Council still having “serious concerns” about the proposed single access into and out of the site due to its promixity to Thomas Adams School and the junction with Pyms Road, Shropshire Council backed the scheme. And now it has given the green light to an agricultural drainage ditch that the applicants jointly submitted.

One person who objected though was David Furber.

“All surface water from Ellesmere Road, Lowe HIll Road and High Street currently runs through a culvert across our land and travels across Fothergill Way to the Back Brook,” said Mr Furber.

“Surface water from Pyms Road travels through pipework to the rear of Fothergill Way and also enters the Back Brook.

“There is no more capacity for these culverts. Land at Bank House Lane is being flooded with the existing runoff when we have heavy rain.

“Surface water which is supposedly to be held on the new development will not be able to enter that ditch, due to the agricultural land further down where that ditch enters the Roden.”

However, planning officer Jane Preece said technical evidence demonstrated that the proposed ditch, in combination with the wide drainage scheme, will manage surface water in accordance with national and local policy, restrict discharge to greenfield sites, and prevent increased risk both on and off site.

“The design has been developed in close consultation with statutory consultees and is supported by detailed flood risk assessments, hydraulic modelling, and maintenance plans,” said Ms Preece.

“Ecological and biodiversity matters have been addressed through survey, mitigation, and enhancement measures, with all relevant conditions and informatives recommended to ensure continued compliance.

“The scheme delivers measurable biodiversity net gain and secures the implementation of enhancement measures for bats and nesting birds, in line with the advice of the council’s ecologist.

“The application is supported by a robust arboricultural method statement and tree protection plan, with conditions recommended to safeguard existing trees and hedgerows and deliver new planting in line with the advice of the tree officer, green infrastructure officer, and landscape consultant.

“The scheme will reinforce the site’s landscape structure and contribute positively to local character and green infrastructure.”