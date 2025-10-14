Firefighters rush to farm rural village near Wem after tractor blaze inside barn
Firefighters rushed to a farm in a rural village near Wem after a tractor caught fire inside a barn.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.01pm reporting a fire at a farm in Aston.
Crews from Prees, Wellington and Wem fire stations attended the scene.
A fire service spokesperson said one tractor was alight inside a barn. The fire did not spread to any other vehicles or buildings, and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.
The fire was brought under control and firefighters were finished at the scene at around 12.52pm.