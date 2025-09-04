Police seize single-use vapes across Wem and Whitchurch businesses after ban

On Wednesday, officers from North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team attended several businesses across Wem and Whitchurch to conduct checks for illicit tobacco and vapes.

In the UK, businesses have been banned from selling single-use (disposable) vapes since the start of June this year, in a bid to reduce environmental waste.

Several single-use vapes have been seized by police after visits to businesses around north Shropshire. Photo: North Shropshire SNT

The ban applies to sales in shops and online and covers all single-use vapes, regardless of nicotine content.

Police say dozens of single-use vapes were seized during the visits, which were accompanied by routine licensing checks at local pubs and shops around Wem in preparation for the town's carnival this weekend.