Fire engulfs hedgerow and car in village incident

One fire appliance was mobilised from Wem to Besford Wood near Preston Brockhurst at 4:04pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said a car was involved in fire which had spread to two meters of hedgerow.

"Crews used two hosereel jets to extinguish whilst wearing breathing apparatus and checked hot spots using a thermal imagining camera."

The crews send their stop message at 4.46pm.

Police have been asked for comment.