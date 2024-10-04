Fire engulfs hedgerow and car in village incident
A stretch of hedgerow was engulfed with flames during a car fire in a north Shropshire village.
By David Tooley
Published
One fire appliance was mobilised from Wem to Besford Wood near Preston Brockhurst at 4:04pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue said a car was involved in fire which had spread to two meters of hedgerow.
"Crews used two hosereel jets to extinguish whilst wearing breathing apparatus and checked hot spots using a thermal imagining camera."
The crews send their stop message at 4.46pm.
Police have been asked for comment.