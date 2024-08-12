Firefighters called to help pony with leg trapped in gate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to Foxholes, near Wem, at around 3pm on Monday after reports of a pony having become trapped in a gate.

Fortunately, the animal, which had got its leg trapped in a five-bar gate, had been freed before the firefighters arrived on the scene.

Wem Fire Station. Photo: Google

A vet and a crew of firefighters from Wem station attended the incident.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 3.27pm.