Renovation of Grade II listed derelict hotel moves a step closer after council purchase

Shropshire Council purchased Wem's White Horse Hotel during 2023 after the hotel was unused for years and was 'lying derelict'.

Thanks to a Heritage at Risk grant from Historic England, the council says it can move closer to the repair of the property and bring it back into use, providing a boost to the town's High Street renewal.

Shropshire Council says up and coming analytical work on the site by Buttress Architects will provide the necessary information to 'chart a path' towards "reopening the building, ensuring its future safety and sustainable use, while also fostering local economic development."

The council adds that in the coming months they plan to consult the Wem community and seek their input and preferences on potential developments.

The White Horse Hotel in Wem

Shropshire Council's cabinet member for housing and assets, Councillor Dean Carroll said: "Shropshire Council took the bold decision to buy the White Horse after many years of neglect in order to bring it back into use and create a positive uplift at this important part of Wem high street.

"We are pleased to have received funding from Historic England as it allows us to move the project forward."

Shropshire Councillors for Wem, Peter Broomhall and Edward Towers, added in a joint statement: "The appointment of architects to begin the survey work of Wem's historic White Horse Hotel, is an important next step not only in this building's history, but also in the future prosperity of our town.

"We see this regeneration project as a catalyst for the wider regeneration of Wem and its surrounding area and a much-needed improvement to the look of our high street.

"We look forward to hearing the appraisal options coming from the survey and working with the local community to agree a way forward for this historic and prominent Wem building."