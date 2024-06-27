Plans to extend Wem housing estate with new affordable homes back with council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The outline development proposed by applicant Maelor Homes would see a 21-home affordable housing scheme built on “low quality” agricultural land off Swain Close on the town’s western edge.

A previous scheme submitted for the same site was refused last year after Shropshire Council were unhappy with the public open space which had been provided by the developers for future occupants, along with concerns about biodiversity.

A block plan of a proposed Wem Housing development on Swain Close

The earlier proposal attracted 15 objections from members of the public, including one from Wem Town Council who said there were “more suitable” sites for affordable homes in the area, including brownfield sites closer to the town centre.

Now plans are back before the council – with four less houses proposed in the new application, which the developers say will help to address the authority’s earlier concerns.

“There were no objections on the principle of development in this location, highways, drainage, or ecological impact on protected species, ” said a statement submitted with the new plans by the developer.

“The reasons for refusal were regarding public open space location, biodiversity net gain, impact on trees, and mitigation on the Colemere. These have been addressed and detailed later in this statement.

“It is clear that the proposed development site occupies a highly sustainable location in close proximity to a range of community facilities and services, however it is important that the scale and design of the proposed development complements the site’s surrounds.”

In the revised scheme, the developers have relocated the public open space area more centrally within the site to form a new “village green”, and they say as assessment submitted with the proposals addresses earlier concerns around the effect on trees on the site.

A financial contribution will also be made by the developer to account for an increase in foot-fall at the nearby Colemere conservation area.

The proposed development would provide 21 affordable homes, which the developer says will help address a shortfall in affordable dwellings in the area identified by the council.

A block plan provided with the scheme indicates 8 one bedroom properties would be built, alongside 5 two-bedroom, 7 three-bedroom and one four-bedroom house on the site.

Developers say if approved, the proposals would “contribute significantly” to providing entry level affordable housing in Wem.

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.