'I thought it would be easy to climb three hills but I was wrong!': Ten-year-old boy takes on three-peak challenge for military children's charity

Alex Billows, 10, is climbing all three of the highest mountain peaks in the UK this month to raise money for a military children’s charity, Little Troopers.

Alex, who lives in Wem, is taking on the three peaks challenge over three consecutive weekends and has already summited Ben Nevis in just five hours and 22 minutes.

His dad serves in the Royal Air Force at RAF Shawbury, meaning Alex has spent many birthdays and Christmases separated from his dad due to deployments and other military exercises and commitments.

He understands first-hand how hard it can be to move home with the military, as the family moved to Shawbury from RAF Benson two years ago and Alex had to say goodbye to his friends, start a new school and settle into a new area.

Little Troopers is a tri-service charity that offers practical support and resources to help military children navigate the unique challenges they often face growing up in the forces community.

While Alex only learnt about the charity recently, he was immediately drawn to the cause and wanted to raise funds to support other children and young people who are going through some of the same things he has experienced during his childhood.

Alex climbing Ben Nevis

There are estimated to be more than 100,000 children who have a parent serving in the British Armed Forces.

Alex is completing the challenge with his dad and the pair plan to take on Scafell Pike on June 22 before climbing Yr Wyddafa (Snowdon) on Armed Forces Day - Saturday, June 29.

The youngster said: “Climbing a mountain for the first time last weekend was an experience like no other. I thought it would be easy to climb three hills but I was wrong!

"It was tough in parts, especially at the end when my legs were killing me but I knew that I could do it. I’m doing this for four reasons – to climb a mountain for the first time, to get my three peaks medal, to raise money for charity and to have the best time ever with my parents.”

Alex’s mum, Shelley, added: “Alex has always been adventurous and active and is known for pushing himself to his limits, but this is his biggest challenge yet! It was all his own idea and he is determined to complete all three peaks before the end of June.”

Alex and his dad at the summit of Ben Nevis last weekend

Alex has been training for the climbs through his own 'fitness club' which he started with his friend, Oliver, at school two years ago. The pair decided that children needed to get back outside and be active after lockdown and together they made posters and told everyone at school.

Twenty children agreed to come along and play on the field for two afternoons a week after school, completing obstacle courses, games and races. Alex was recognised with awards from his Cubs and school and was asked to plant a tree for the Queen's green canopy for his achievements.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, said: “Little Trooper is a small charity with a big heart doing its very best for all the military children out there and we are blown away by Alex’s incredible commitment and determination to complete such a difficult challenge for the charity at just ten years old.

"You are an amazing Little Trooper Alex and we are all cheering you on. All the funds you raise will go towards important projects and initiatives to support forces children nationwide.”

To donate to Alex’s challenge, visit: donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/3-peaks-in-3-weeks