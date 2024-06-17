Your Bard! Town pays homage to Shakespeare in window displays

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Window displays have taken over premises in the town in honour of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and infused with The Bard's mischievous wit.

There is a window showing the mischievous king of the fairies, surrounded by magical potions and props hinting at his playful schemes. Another window adorned with flowers, dewdrops, and shimmering fabrics shows the fairy queen’s magical forest retreat.

Bottom in the Wem Town Hall Midsummer Night’s Dream Display

For the little ones, and the young at heart, a delightful fairy trail winds through the town.

As well as events and promotions all week there is also a Why You Like It event on Friday at 7pm in the church.