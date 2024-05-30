Wem to light a beacon for D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wem Town Council is joining several other Shropshire town's by lighting a beacon on June 6 – the 80th anniversary of the storming of the beaches of Normandy.

The town council said the beacon will be lit on Wem Recreation Grounds at 9pm.

The beacon lighting will following a service of commemoration at St Peter and St Paul's Church at 4pm.