Group plans to unveil history and mystery of a beautiful ancient church

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Archaeological and Historical Society will be visiting the wonderful Edstaston Church and the Canal Wharf, near Wem on Saturday, June 8.

The Grade 1 listed Norman chapel of Saint Mary the Virgin, Edstaston dates back to c1150 and is one of the most complete Romanesque buildings in Shropshire.

But one of the puzzles is why was such a church built where it was and by whom.

Judith Everard will be leading the walk and to the church which is located in a small hamlet about two miles north of Wem.

But as a spokesperson for the group says it raises questions about why such a large and elaborately decorated church was built here in the late 12th century, and by whom.

The group spokesperson says: "The church is of interest both externally, with fine late Norman sculpted doorways, and internally with varied wall paintings.

"Richard III founded a chantry here, out of personal gratitude for a local event, of which we will hear on the visit.

"North of the church is the remains of Edstaston canal wharf. From its opening in 1806, Edstaston wharf was the nearest connection for Shrewsbury to the national canal network.

"The boom years lasted until 1835, when the Shrewsbury canal itself was extended, but the wharf continued with local trade in coal, lime and slate, finally closing in the 1930s.

"The canal bed and adjacent warehouses and other commercial buildings can still be seen. "

The Shropshire Churches Tourism Group describes says: "The Grade 1 listed Norman chapel of Saint Mary the Virgin, Edstaston dates back to c1150 and is one of the most complete Romanesque buildings in Shropshire.

"The building has rare medieval wall paintings and Victorian stained glass windows. The churchyard is award winning and there is a new church burial ground donated for community use."

To take part in the walk meet up at 2:30pm in the Car Park at Edstaston Village Hall SY4 5RF. From there they will walk to the Church via the Canal Wharf. Cost: £3.